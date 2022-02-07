Teenager charged with on-pitch assaults during Forest-Leicester FA Cup clash

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Detectives have charged a teenager after three Nottingham Forest players were allegedly assaulted while celebrating a goal during their 4-1 FA Cup win against Leicester City.

Nottinghamshire Police said Cameron Toner, 19, of Leicester, has been charged with three counts of common assault and a separate offence of going on to a playing area at a football match.

The force said Toner had been released on conditional bail, including a condition not to attend any football stadium on the date of any live football match, pending an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 24.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

“Violence at football matches will not be tolerated. In this case Leicester City has said the individual involved will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

“I hope the actions taken serve as a warning to anyone else that violent behaviour at football matches is taken extremely seriously and could land them with hefty consequences.”

Footage posted on social media showed a supporter confronting Forest players as they celebrated their third goal in the 32nd minute of the game at the City Ground, before he was hauled down by two stewards.

In a statement issued after Sunday’s match, Leicester City said: “The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.

“We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.