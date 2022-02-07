Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Poll finds public view Starmer and Sunak as better leaders than Prime Minister

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Ipsos survey shows the public has similar opinions on the credentials of Labour leader and Chancellor.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are both rated higher by the public on their leadership attributes than Prime Minister Boris Johnson, new polling has shown.

But Sir Keir and Mr Sunak registered similar scores when compared across a range of leadership skills, according to the latest Ipsos UK Political Pulse survey taken at the start of February.

Sir Keir was rated higher than Mr Johnson on eight out of 10 leadership qualities, with the biggest gaps in favour of the Labour leader on attention to detail (27 percentage points), honesty (26) and being in touch with ordinary people (16).

Mr Johnson only scored higher than Sir Keir when respondents were asked who had “more personality” (24 percentage points) and was good in a crisis (four).

Mr Sunak was rated better than the Prime Minister in nine of the 10 attributes, with attention to detail showing the biggest gap in favour of the Chancellor (32 percentage points).

Keir Starmer visit to the Prince’s Trust
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA Wire/PA Images)

The results comparing Sir Keir and Mr Sunak showed the Labour leader slightly ahead in seven categories, with the biggest gap on the question of being in touch with ordinary people (12 percentage points).

Sir Keir was also slightly ahead of the Chancellor on understanding the problems facing the UK, being a capable leader and honesty.

Mr Sunak scored higher than Sir Keir on being good in a crisis (12 percentage points) and was marginally ahead on attention to detail.

Budget 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with Chancellor Rishi Sunak (PA Wire)

The survey, which questioned a representative sample of 1,143 voters, also found 33% of voters think a Labour Government led by Sir Keir would do a better job of running the country than the Conservatives under Boris Johnson, an increase of 7% since the poll conducted in June.

Of the Conservative voters who took part, 44% said Mr Sunak replacing Mr Johnson as leader would make no difference to how the country was run.

But 34% said the Chancellor would do a better job than the Prime Minister, with 9% saying Mr Sunak would do worse in the role.

Labour also received its highest favourability score since the Ipsos poll was first conducted just before the General Election in 2019 (37%), with the Conservatives score one percentage point down from the January findings (25%).

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News