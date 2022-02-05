What do we know about Boris Johnson’s new chief of staff Steve Barclay?

Steve Barclay said he is honoured to become Boris Johnson's new chief of staff (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Boris Johnson’s new chief of staff is a former Brexit secretary and trained lawyer.

Steve Barclay described it as “an honour” to be given the role alongside his current job as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

The Prime Minister said Mr Barclay will be “in charge of integrating the new Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office, driving the Government’s agenda more efficiently and ensuring it is better aligned with the Cabinet and backbenchers”.

It is an honour to have been asked by the PM to serve as Chief of Staff for No10 Downing Street alongside my responsibilities in the Cabinet Office. I am looking forward to working with the PM, Ministers and Parliamentary colleagues on the issues that matter most to our country — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) February 5, 2022

Mr Barclay is seen as a safe pair of hands, but is also an ally of Chancellor Rishi Sunak so his appointment might act to thaw reported tensions between the PM and his next-door neighbour.

After a relatively slow start to his ministerial career, Mr Barclay – a Leave supporter – was catapulted to the Cabinet front rank as Brexit Secretary in November 2018.

The son of a trade union official father and a civil servant mother, he has previously described himself as coming from a “working class Northern background” in Lancashire.

The youngest of three brothers, he came from the first generation of his family to go to university, reading history at Cambridge and spending a gap year serving in the Army with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

After training as a lawyer, he worked as regulator for the Financial Services Authority and head of anti-money laundering at Barclays Bank before embarking on a political career.

Picked for David Cameron’s “A-list” of favoured candidates, he finally won the seat of North East Cambridgeshire in the 2010 general election having twice stood unsuccessfully for parliament.

Despite his record as a government loyalist, he had to wait until after the following election in 2015 before he made it to the ministerial ranks as a junior whip.

Instead he spent the coalition years building a reputation as a tough and effective interrogator of officials as a member of the Commons Public Accounts Committee.

During the EU referendum in 2016, he supported the official Vote Leave campaign, after ministers were given the freedom to campaign for either side.

Following the 2017 election, he was finally promoted out of the whips office by then-prime minister Theresa May who made him her new City minister.

Steve Barclay previously served as Brexit Secretary (Jeff Overs/BBC)

His financial background made him an obvious choice at a time when foreign competitors were looking to take advantage of Brexit to take away business from the Square Mile.

Nevertheless, he served only six months in the Treasury before he was promoted again to minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care.

After his first Cabinet role as Brexit Secretary, he moved to become chief secretary to the Treasury in February 2020, and was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in September 2021.