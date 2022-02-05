Boro fan arrested after leaving 11-year-old at hotel while toasting FA Cup win

Middlesbrough

A Middlesbrough supporter has been arrested after leaving his 11-year-old son at a hotel while celebrating his side’s FA Cup victory against Manchester United.

Greater Manchester Police used a Twitter post to confirm news of the man’s arrest on suspicion of child neglect.

'Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking. We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him. — GMP Stretford (@GMPstretford) February 5, 2022

The force’s GMP Stretford account, which covers the Old Trafford area, said the Middlesbrough fan left his son while “he went into town celebrating their victory drinking” following Friday’s night’s win.

Around 9,500 away fans saw Boro knock United out of the FA Cup in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The GMP’s tweet read: “Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking.