Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Xavier Aquilina, aged 11, has a Covid-19 vaccination at the Emberbrook Community Centre in Thames Ditton, Surrey

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 31, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– In England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– In Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The figures also include possible reinfections in England and Northern Ireland.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 111 (29%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 264 (70%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lisburn & Castlereagh in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,871 cases in the seven days to January 31 – the equivalent of 1,960.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,776.7 for the seven days to January 24.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up slightly from 1,924.2 to 1,942.6, with 4,220 cases.

Cambridge has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,812.7 to 1,796.7, with 2,247 cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (733.8, down from 890.4) and Aberdeen City has the highest rate in Scotland (647.4, up from 583.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Exeter (up from 1,294.5 to 1,653.0)

Hart (1,158.7 to 1,486.6)

Forest of Dean (1,002.2 to 1,273.1)

Guildford (985.7 to 1,245.1)

North Devon (1,000.3 to 1,226.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on February 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 31; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 24.