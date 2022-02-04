Notification Settings

Judge suspends Poots’ order to end Irish Sea border checks

UK NewsPublished:

Mr Justice Colton said he was making the temporary direction until a judicial review against the DUP minister’s decision can be heard in full.

A Border Force officer hands paperwork to a lorry driver at the Port of Belfast
A High Court judge has issued an interim order suspending a decision by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to direct a stop to Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

DUP minister Mr Poots acted unilaterally this week to order a halt to port checks that are required under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brexit
Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots acted unilaterally to halt port checks (Niall Carson/PA)

Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction, pending legal clarity on their obligations, and checks are continuing.

Mr Poots’ actions were challenged in two separate applications in the High Court in Belfast.

Mr Justice Colton granted applications for judicial reviews against the minister’s decision.

He said: “There shouldn’t be any confusion hanging over those in the Civil Service, so I am persuaded this is a case where there should be interim relief.

“I therefore make the order to suspend the instruction given by the minister for agriculture until further order of this court.”

