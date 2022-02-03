Truss condemns Russia over video ‘plot’ against Ukraine

Liz Truss

Britain has accused Russia of “unprovoked aggression” against Ukraine following reports of a plot by Moscow to create a pretext for an invasion using a faked video.

The New York Times reported that the US had obtained intelligence about the plan which involved staging a fabricated attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said such conduct was “completely unacceptable” and called on Russia to desist and return to the path of diplomacy.

My statement in response to US intelligence that Russia plans to fabricate an attack to justify military action against Ukraine ? pic.twitter.com/2JHEKzEmNP — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 3, 2022

“This is clear and shocking evidence of Russia’s unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilise Ukraine,” she said.

“This bellicose intent towards a sovereign, democratic country is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.