Sunak to announce support with energy price cap set to soar

?A question we often hear is “what is the price cap?”

While we don't increase or decrease the price of energy, we calculate the level of the government's #EnergyPriceCap that applies to default energy tariffs.

This may affect you. See how it works? https://t.co/7SyVaj2ogq pic.twitter.com/4wqpvMDGpl

— Ofgem (@ofgem) January 25, 2022