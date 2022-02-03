Set clear date for phasing out new gas boilers, MPs urge

Controls on a gas boiler

The Government should set a clear date in law for banning the sale of new gas boilers as part of efforts to cut emissions from houses, MPs have urged.

Some 29 million existing homes in the UK need retrofitting with low carbon heating systems along with energy efficiency measures such as insulation, as part of efforts to cut climate pollution to zero overall by 2050.

But MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) Committee said the Government’s approach to cutting carbon from homes lacks clear direction and current policies are not of the scale needed.

The committee’s chairman, Darren Jones, said replacing gas boilers, the major source of pollution from homes, was “a huge task and we are not making near enough progress”.

In a report, the committee urges the Government to create a public awareness campaign to explain to the public how their heating systems will change and the potential costs and benefits of the shift.

Mr Jones said: “Bill payers today are deeply worried about their energy costs, with many people struggling to afford to heat their homes.

“Most people don’t realise that their gas boiler will need to be replaced within the next 10 to 15 years.

“The Government and energy companies should explain to bill payers why switching away from gas and insulating our homes is not only important in tackling climate change, but also a route to reducing energy bills.

“The Government also needs to spell out what financial help will be put in place for those who need it most.”

The report said experts had calculated that decarbonising homes would cost under £10,000 per household on average, though there were potential savings on bills from things such as greater energy efficiency, and support would be needed for vulnerable and fuel poor households.

There needs to be a “heat decarbonisation” sector deal to help develop low carbon heating technologies, the committee’s report said.

The Government must also urgently develop a low carbon heating training programme, in partnership with industry and trade unions, and scale up the heat pump market to meet the Government’s target of 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

Darren Jones chairs the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

And it should bring forward rules – the Future Homes Standard – which require new-build houses to phase out fossil fuel heating systems by 2025 to 2023.

Meeting climate targets will require a ban on the installation and use of gas boilers in existing properties by the mid-2030s at the latest, and the Government should adopt a clear, specific end-date, regulating through legislation the phase-out of gas boilers, the report said.

Current “signalling” from the Government fails to give industry and consumers a clear date to work towards, and ministers should set out its plan on how it expects to see the phase out of installation and use of gas boilers by 2035, the report said.

“Action is needed to improve insulation and energy efficiency in our homes and to step up the pace in delivering low carbon heating systems, at a lower cost to households than today.

“Ministers can’t simply leave this to the market. (The) Government should tackle the cost of heating our homes in the round and bring forward joined-up policies that address these issues together,” Mr Jones said.

Industry body Energy UK’s chief executive, Emma Pinchbeck, said: “Heating our homes generates equivalent emissions to those produced by petrol and diesel cars and so, just as we have a clear timeframe for delivering real progress in transport, we need the same clarity for heat.

“As the report stresses, significant gaps remain between the UK’s targets and policy frameworks for low carbon heat.”

She said Government and industry need to work together to engage consumers in the changes, adding that protecting fuel poor and vulnerable consumers throughout the transition was “absolutely critical”.

Greenpeace UK’s policy director, Doug Parr, said: “Energy bills are about to rise to eye-watering amounts and the UK’s reliance on gas is the crux of the problem.

“Yet, Government plans to replace our boilers and green our homes, which would simultaneously help tackle the climate and energy price crises, remain inadequate.”

He added: “Whatever the ultimate end date for gas boilers, it won’t be reached unless the Government delivers sufficient support to help homeowners make the switch to heat pumps, which will build up the skills and jobs needed to drive down costs.