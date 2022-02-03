MP Ben Bradshaw to quit Commons at next election

Ben Bradshaw

Veteran Labour MP Ben Bradshaw is to quit the House of Commons at the next general election.

The 61-year-old Exeter MP, who was first elected in 1997, said he was making the announcement with “considerable sadness” as he does not want to be in the next Parliament “pushing 70”.

Mr Bradshaw, who served in the last Labour government as culture secretary, praised the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer and said now is the right time to let someone else represent the Devon city.

“There is never a perfect time to step down in politics and the exact timing is dictated by the electoral cycle,” Mr Bradshaw said.

“I will be 62 this year. If I fought the next election and won, I could be pushing 70 by the end of the next Parliament.

Mr Bradshaw, right, has represented Exeter for 25 years (Tim Ireland/PA)

“With the Labour Party now in excellent hands with Keir Starmer’s leadership and in very good shape here in Exeter, the time feels right to pass the baton on.”

Mr Bradshaw, who was a journalist before entering Parliament, described it as a “privilege” to have represented the “wonderful” city of Exeter and said he will “cherish the memories forever”.

He added: “I’d like to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the people of Exeter and members of Exeter Labour Party for all their love and support over the years, and my friends and family, especially my husband Neal, for sustaining me through the rigours of public life.

“I am confident that Exeter’s and the country’s best years lie ahead and that whoever has the great fortune to become our city’s next MP will do a great job representing its people and taking the Exeter success story forward.