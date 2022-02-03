Notification Settings

Kate joins Charles and Camilla for Docklands arts centre visit

UK NewsPublished:

The trio toured the Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf in east London.

Royal visit to Trinity Buoy Wharf

The Duchess of Cambridge has carried out a rare joint engagement with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal trio waved to members of the public together after visiting the Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture in east London’s Docklands.

Kate, wearing a grey Catherine Walker dress, joined Charles and Camilla as they met photography and animation students from The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf (Chris Jackson/PA)

They posed for photographs against a backdrop of the River Thames and The 02 arena before the start of their tour.

They were shown the future textiles studio and pattern-cutting studio, which was once the old hemp store, where dock-workers made rope.

Graduates and entrepreneurs from the Modern Artisan project, a collaboration between the Prince’s Foundation and the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, talked to Charles, Camilla and Kate about the techniques behind traditional kilt production and silk smocking.

Camilla and Kate chat during the engagement (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles invited his daughter-in-law to join him and Camilla on the engagement because of her interest in and longstanding support for the arts and creative industries.

Kate’s patronages include the National Portrait Gallery, V&A and Royal Photographic Society.

