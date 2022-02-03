Inquest into death of missing Corrie McKeague to be heard by jury

Corrie McKeague

An inquest into the death of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished after a night out in 2016, is due to be heard next month.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley ruled that matters of evidence, discussed during legal argument on Thursday, should not be reported until after the inquest so as not to influence the jury.

The full inquest, listed for four weeks, is set to begin on March 7.

Mr McKeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished in the early hours of September 24 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Suffolk Police believe the airman climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, with the force ruling out other theories.