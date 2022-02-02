Magnetic seeds used to heat and kill tumours could help survival – study

Illustration of Minima

A tiny magnetic seed that can be guided through the brain to heat and destroy tumours may be able to reduce cancer recovery times and could contribute to the survival of patients, new research suggests.

The new therapy, demonstrated in mice, is called “minimally invasive image-guided ablation” – or Minima.

It involves using an MRI scanner to navigate the magnetic seed to a tumour, before it is remotely heated to kill nearby cancer cells.

The technique could benefit patients by accurately treating the tumour, reducing recovery times and minimising the chance of side effects, scientists suggest.

Researchers say the findings establish proof-of-concept for precise and effective treatment of hard-to-reach glioblastoma – the most common form of brain cancer, and other cancers such as prostate, that could benefit from less invasive therapies.

Senior author, professor Mark Lythgoe from the UCL Centre for Advanced Biomedical Imaging, told the PA news agency: “By having precise remote control of the seed using the MRI scanner, we can destroy only the cancer cells, this means that we will be able to preserve the healthy tissue.

“In terms of neurosurgery this means that we will be able to preserve motor function and cognitive function which not only contribute to the quality of life and recovery time, but can contribute to the long term survival of the patient.”

Co-author Dr Lewis Thorne, a consultant neurosurgeon at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, said: “I treat patients with the most common form of brain cancer, glioblastoma.

“Following surgery, the average survival time is 12-18 months.

“Minima can successfully destroy cancer in a mouse and has the potential to extend survival and limit damage to adjacent brain tissues in patients.”

The seeds are little balls, 2mm in size, and are made of a metal alloy.

They are implanted into tissue before being navigated to the cancer.

According to the researchers, Minima has the potential to elevate MRI scanners – which are readily available in hospitals across the world – from diagnostic devices to therapeutic platforms.

Professor Mark Emberton, UCL Division of Surgery and Interventional Science – lead cancer clinician in the study, said: “Improving the precision of our cancer treatments is arguably one of the greatest unmet needs we have today.

“One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“While treatments such as radiotherapy and surgery can be effective, they often cause unwanted and debilitating side effects such as incontinence and impotence.

“Minima may allow us to precisely target and destroy prostate tumour tissue, reducing harm to normal cells.”

The researchers say that in the long term they will change the shape of the seed to act as a tiny cutting scalpel that could be guided through tissue, which would allow surgeons to perform remotely controlled operations “revolutionising non-invasive surgery”.