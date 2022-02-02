Johnson refuses to withdraw Savile ‘slur’

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his controversial claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points”.

But in response, the Prime Minister defended his comments made in heated Commons exchanges on Monday following the publication of the Sue Gray report on lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)