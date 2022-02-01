Walking and cycling schemes in London face funding cut of nearly £500m

A cycle Lane in Westminster, London

Schemes encouraging people to switch from cars to walking and cycling in London face a funding cut of nearly half a billion pounds.

Transport for London (TfL) said all “uncommitted” Healthy Streets projects will be paused or cancelled as it revealed proposals to reduce the programme’s budget by £473 million for the six years from 2019/20.

The transport body is also considering suspending the second phase of its Direct Vision initiative to protect vulnerable road users from lorries.

TfL revealed it expects annual revenue from introducing a proposed emissions-based pricing charge for driving in London to reach £300 million by 2024/25.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is proposing to launch a “clean air charge” and/or expand the ultra-low emission zone.

The figures are part of a budget update which will be considered by TfL’s board on Wednesday.

The document stated that the organisation is facing a £1.5 billion gap in its finances by 2024/25 unless it receives additional funding.

It has repeatedly called on the Government to provide a long-term financial package due to the reduction in fare revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest bailout expires on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Mr Khan, who chairs TfL, said: “This is a small window into the stark reality of the financial crisis facing TfL, just days away from the current Government funding deal expiring.

“Without a new, sustainable long-term funding deal there is a real risk of major projects being paused, cuts to services, trains falling into disrepair and closures on major road networks – all of which would disrupt services for hundreds of thousands of people and stifle the economic recovery of London and the country.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously insisted it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing “more than £4 billion in emergency funding”.

Nick Bowes, chief executive at think tank Centre for London, said: “Reducing people’s reliance on private cars is crucial if London is to achieve the city’s ambitious net-zero targets, improve air quality, cut congestion and make our streets safer.

“If we’re to have a shot at reaching these targets, getting more people walking and cycling for shorter journeys is crucial. But this will be all the harder if Transport for London’s Healthy Streets budget is cut.

“This budget update adds yet more urgency to the Government and City Hall agreeing a sustainable, long-term funding deal for Transport for London.