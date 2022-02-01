The 55 education ‘cold spots’ earmarked for levelling up

Primary school children in class

The Government has announced 55 education “cold spots” in England that have been identified as part of the levelling-up agenda.

Areas where education outcomes are weakest, including Rochdale, the Isle of Wight and Walsall, will be targeted for support, with teachers offered a “levelling-up premium” to improve retention.

Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than “good” by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.

Here are the 55 “cold spots”: