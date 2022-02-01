Husband, 71, found guilty of murdering wife in bed over divorce

Linda Maggs

A retired accountant who stabbed his wife to death while she lay in bed has been found guilty of her murder.

David Maggs, 71, admitted killing Linda Maggs at their home in Sebastopol, Pontypool, on February 6 last year.

But said he “blanked out” during the attack and entered a guilty plea to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The couple, who had been together for 28 years and married for 18 years, were going through a divorce at the time and were living separate lives under the same roof, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The jury heard from a number witnesses who described how Maggs had become obsessed with the idea of his estranged 74-year-old wife benefiting unreasonably from the split.

A number of people, including an estate agent who had come to value their property and a housing officer, said they had heard him make threats to “stab” or “kill” his wife.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC said that just after 9am that morning, Maggs took two red kitchen knives upstairs to his wife’s bedroom and “made good that threat”.

“He murdered Linda Maggs,” Mr Jones added.

In his police interview, Maggs claimed he had only wanted to talk with Mrs Maggs about the financial aspects of their divorce.

He said he took the knives upstairs with him, leaving one outside her door, before sitting on her bed and asking to talk.

When he disliked her response he is suspected to have become violent.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Maggs had been stabbed more than 15 times to the head, neck and torso.

Phoning 999, Maggs told the operator: “I just killed the wife,” and added: “I just lost it.”

Body cam footage of Maggs being arrested by police inside the marital home captured him telling officers: “I’ve just had enough. She tried to steal two houses from me, two houses.”

Further comments made by the defendant in Ystrad Mynach police station, included him saying: “Thirty years I’ve been married to her and she doesn’t know how to keep her mouth shut, so I topped her.”

Psychiatrist Dr Thomas Wynne told the court he did not think Maggs was suffering from depression.

However, another psychiatrist, Dr Nuwan Galappathie, told the jury: “In my opinion, the degree of his impairment due to depression is significant.

“This is a case where there are clear and significant mental health problems. In my opinion, this is a case of diminished responsibility.”

On Tuesday, after deliberating for a day and a half, the jury found Maggs guilty of murder.

Judge Michael Fitton QC praised the jury for appearing engaged in the trial and told them “you have given it your all”.