Ex-partner who led police on 24-hour manhunt guilty of murdering mother and son

Daniel Boulton led police on a 24-hour manhunt

A violent ex-partner who fatally stabbed a mother and her young autistic son in front of a distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt has been convicted of their murders.

Daniel Boulton travelled 28 miles on foot from Skegness to Louth, Lincolnshire, in order to kill his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at around 8pm on May 31 last year.

Lincoln Crown Court was told Boulton, who was the subject of a restraining order following a complaint by Ms Vincent, developed a “hatred” for Darren and “loitered for hours” outside their home in High Holme Road before the killings.

Daniel Boulton was convicted of both murders at Lincoln Crown Court (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Boulton tried to claim he was on “autopilot” at the time of the murders, but jurors dismissed his defence of loss of control.

The 30-year-old killer admitted manslaughter on the second day of his trial, as well as assault with intent to resist arrest, and burglary, but denied murder.