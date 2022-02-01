Charles and Camilla celebrate Lunar New Year in London’s China Town

Royal visit to Chinatown

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have joined Lunar New Year celebrations marking the start of the Year of the Tiger.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed to London’s Soho district, the spiritual home of the capital’s Chinese community, for the colourful event.

The couple had red scarves placed around their necks when they first arrived – with the colour symbolising luck, joy, and happiness for the Chinese.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall watch a dragon dance during the celebrations (Justin Tallis/PA)

A traditional dragon dance was performed by acrobatic performers in the open air as hundreds gathered for the celebrations.

The Lunar New Year – beginning on February 1 – is the start of a two-week celebration and is the most important holiday for millions of people around the world.

During the festival, homes are festooned with red paper lanterns and families gather to share sumptuous feasts, enjoying symbolic dishes such as dumplings, representing gold ingots, and noodles, denoting long life.

Ahead of the start of the Lunar New Year, Charles issued a message to those in China and across the globe marking the event.

The royal couple pose for a picture during the celebrations (Victoria Jones/PA)

He urged the world to create a better future for the next generation by living and working in “harmony with nature and the planet”.

In his message, the prince said: “As we enter the Year of The Tiger, known for courageous action and rising to challenge and adventure, I hope the whole world will make this a year of action.