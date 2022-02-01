1,400 more Tesco jobs at risk

A Tesco store

Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a number of supermarkets and petrol station stores which will put more than 1,400 workers at risk of redundancy.

It comes after the retailer confirmed on Monday that it plans to close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm, with seven stores shutting for good and the remaining six becoming Tesco shops.

It said the combined changes will put around 1,600 workers at risk.

On Tuesday, the supermarket giant said the vast majority of these redundancies would be a result of changing overnight staffing structures at many shops.

The retailer will remove overnight stocking in 36 large stores, 49 convenience stores and also convert 36 petrol stations to be pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: “We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.

“We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers.

“The changes we are announcing today will help us do this.