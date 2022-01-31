Johnson to fly to Ukraine for crisis talks amid fears of Russian attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Tilbury Docks in Essex

Boris Johnson will travel to Kyiv for crisis talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky amid continuing fears over Russia’s military build-up, Downing Street has said.

Ahead of his visit to the Ukrainian capital, the Prime Minister will urge Vladimir Putin to “step back from the brink” when he speaks to the Russian president later on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to Essex, Mr Johnson said he will again tell the Russian president that an invasion of Ukraine would be “an absolute disaster for the world”.

The Prime Minister’s visit on Tuesday, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, marks a further ratcheting up of diplomatic activity as the West seeks to convince Moscow that any military incursion against its neighbour will come at a high price.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson said: “What I will say to President Putin, as I have said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink.

“I think Russia needs to step back from the brink.

“I think that an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a disaster for Russia.”

Mr Johnson said that any Russian invasion would be “bitterly and bloodily resisted” by the Ukrainian people.