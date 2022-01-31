Hundreds of jobs to go as Tesco axes counters and Jack’s discount shops

Tesco figures

Tesco has said it will shut meat, fish and deli counters across 317 of its stores and close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm.

The company said it will shut counters at the shops with the “lowest demand” amid changes in customer habits.

It is understood the move will impact hundreds of workers, although the retailer did not disclose the total number of affected staff.

It added that it will shut seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, impacting 130 jobs across the sites and its head office.

Customers shop in Tesco’s Jack’s store in Chatteris (Joe Giddens/PA)

The six remaining outlets will become Tesco stores.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: “Our Jack’s brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.

“We want to thank our Jack’s colleagues for all they have done and taught us.