Foreign Secretary to miss Ukraine trip after testing positive for coronavirus

Cabinet Meeting

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will miss a trip to Ukraine after she tested positive for coronavirus.

Ms Truss announced on Twitter on Monday night that she had tested positive and would be working from home as she isolates.

But she had been due on a visit with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, for a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky amid rising tensions with Russia.

(UK Parliament/PA)

Earlier, Ms Truss announced plans for legislation with new powers to sanction individuals and businesses linked to the Russian state ahead of the visit.

She also appeared in the Commons – without wearing a mask – to show the Prime Minister support during his statement on the partygate saga.

She was sat next to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who was wearing a mask, and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was not.

Ms Truss then later attended a meeting open to all members of the parliamentary Conservative party where the PM addressed MPs and peers to rally support after what was described as a “difficult day”.

In a tweet, Ms Truss said: “I tested positive for Covid this evening.