Two more Covid deaths registered in Scotland

Today, 6,185 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus

1,217 people were in hospital yesterday which is 46 fewer* than the day before.

Sadly two more people who tested positive have died (10,311 in total)

Latest update ▶️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/SGA6ygiTlz

— Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 30, 2022