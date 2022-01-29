Teenager and man stabbed to death in Doncaster

Police tape

A 17-year-old and a man have been stabbed to death in Doncaster after an “altercation” in the town.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Silver Street at 2.39am on Saturday to reports that two men and a teenager had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises, South Yorkshire Police said.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, one of the men, aged 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEWS: Murder investigation launched in Doncaster An investigation has been launched after two men and a teenager were stabbed in Doncaster town centre this morning (28 January). One of the men and the teenager received fatal injuries. Read more: https://t.co/20aIlHkY6g pic.twitter.com/wL8m3Q8Y24 — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) January 29, 2022

The teenager and the second man, an 18-year-old, were taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The 17-year-old later died in hospital. The 18-year-old remains there with minor injuries.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident. The teenager remains in police custody.

A cordon has been erected around the junction of Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street, and is likely to remain in place until tomorrow, the force said.

Members of the public are being asked to plan their routes accordingly and avoid this area where possible.

Doncaster district commander, temporary chief superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their inquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers – they are there to help and support you.”

Detective chief inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of January 29. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.