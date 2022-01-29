Mother ‘absolutely worried sick’ for missing son last seen in north London

Kameron Parchment, 14, was last seen by a friend on a bus in north London

A mother says she is “absolutely worried sick” for her missing teenage son, who was last seen days ago in north London.

Kameron Parchment, 14, from Barnet, has been missing since around 5pm on Tuesday when his friend saw him on the 134 bus heading towards North Finchley.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday, his mother, who was not named, said: “I am absolutely worried sick about Kameron.

“It is really out of character for him.”

Kameron Parchment, 14, has been missing since Tuesday (Metropolitan Police)

“All I want is for him to contact me, just so I know he is alright,” she added, before appealing directly to her son to get in touch if he is reading the message.

“We all love you very much, we just want to know you’re safe,” she said.

The Metropolitan Police said that despite appeals on social media, Kameron has still not been found.

The teenager is said to have some knowledge of the Hornsey and Wood Green areas, the force added.

He also may have been in the Friern Barnet and Finchley areas.

Detective Inspector Jon Moseling, of the North West Command Unit – which covers Barnet, said: “Kameron has been missing for a significant period of time and the longer this goes on, the more concerning it is.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about Kameron’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

“At the heart of this is a young boy whose family are in shock about him going missing – if you can help us find their son and brother, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”