18 more Covid deaths recorded in Scotland

Today, 6,679 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus

1,291 people were in hospital yesterday with COVID-19, which is 11 fewer than the day before.

Sadly 18 more people who tested positive have died (10,309 in total)

Latest update ▶️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/lyBT5cVuPU

— Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 29, 2022