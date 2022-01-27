William visits Bafta’s revamped HQ as bursary in his name is announced

Duke of Cambridge visit to Bafta

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a bursary scheme in his name to help future stars from under-represented groups forge a career in the creative industries.

William is president of the arts charity Bafta and praised the organisation’s “commitment” to ensure those with potential have every opportunity to develop their skills.

He marked the bursary’s launch by visiting Bafta’s newly redeveloped headquarters in central London and revealed Prince George has a love of gaming, but William said they “regulate his screen time”.

The Prince William Bafta Bursary for films, games, and television professionals aims to “supercharge” Bafta’s support for these talented individuals, the charity has said.

The duke said in a statement: “I am hugely proud of Bafta’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries.

“The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive.”

During the visit, William chatted to actress Suranne Jones, who starred in the acclaimed BBC series Doctor Foster and mentors fledgling stars for Bafta.

The duke also met young creatives helped by another scheme that bore his name, the Prince William Scholarship, and asked them: “Is it working well for you? I can have a word with the boss, the real boss.”

William also joined Jones and BBC3 presenter and campaigner Annie Price and their two mentees Lily Blunsom-Washbrook and Roxanne McKenzie.

Roxanne told the prince: “It can seem an impossible dream to reach so mentoring is helpful.”

William added: “When you first start off it is interesting how (you have) different levels of what success means and it must be daunting to… get through and navigate through the system, it is such a big enormous industry so having mentoring support and bursary is important.”

Harry Petch, 20, of Bafta Young Game Designers, showed off his carbon-capturing game called Net Carbon, which was unveiled at Cop26 in Glasgow last year.

Taking the console’s controls, the duke revealed Prince George “in particular” loves computer games, but said they try to “regulate screen time” at home.

He added: “I like this for school, it is a great way to teach the kids.”

Bafta – the British Academy of Film and Television Arts – is best known for its annual awards ceremony but is increasing its support for groups who are under-represented in the creative industries.

The charity also announced its Bafta Elevate scheme, a year-long programme of bespoke support for film and television producers from under-represented groups, and Bafta Connect for mid-level professionals to build up their professional networks through discounted Bafta membership.

Jones, who won a Bafta for her role in Doctor Foster, said after the royal visit: “If you want to find your footing in the arts, Bafta’s unique approach of harnessing the industry to support emerging talent can be invaluable.

“As young as eight, I dreamed of becoming an actor, but I didn’t begin my professional career until the age of 16.

“A lot of young people in creative fields who don’t have family connections in the industry don’t know where to turn for help or advice and I resonate with their stories in that sense.