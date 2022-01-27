Veteran performer and comedy writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

Barry Cryer

Veteran comedy writer and performer Barry Cryer has died aged 86.

During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names.

He had a long-running partnership with Sir David Frost, with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC.

Barry Cryer with Roy Hudd and Ronnie Corbett in 2009 (PA)

The Leeds-born performer was also a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades.

He wrote for legends of British comedy, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, Sir Billy Connelly and Tommy Cooper.

In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.