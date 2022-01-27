Notification Settings

Veteran performer and comedy writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

UK News

During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names.

Barry Cryer
Barry Cryer

Veteran comedy writer and performer Barry Cryer has died aged 86.

He had a long-running partnership with Sir David Frost, with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC.

Barry Cryer with Roy Hudd and Ronnie Corbett in 2009
Barry Cryer with Roy Hudd and Ronnie Corbett in 2009 (PA)

The Leeds-born performer was also a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades.

He wrote for legends of British comedy, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, Sir Billy Connelly and Tommy Cooper.

In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.

Paying tribute, Gyles Brandreth said: “Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him – even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he’d worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend.”

