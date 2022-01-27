Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in house fire

Lambeth house fire death

The death of a woman in a house fire in south London is being treated as murder, with two people being quizzed by police.

The 46-year-old was found inside a home in Railton Road, Lambeth, just after 4am on Monday, when police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to reports of a fire.

She was declared dead at the scene.

A property on Railton Road in Lambeth (Aaron Chown/PA)

A man, 47, and boy, 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday evening and remained in custody on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who is leading the probe, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.

Two arrests have been made (Aaron Chown/PA)

“A dedicated team of investigators are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Monday and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“I recognise the impact this will have on the community and I would like to reassure the public that our enquiries so far have found nothing to suggest there is any wider risk.”