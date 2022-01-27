Nightclubs to reopen and rule-of-six requirements to end in Wales

Covid rules will relax in Wales

Nightclubs are to reopen and social distancing and rule-of-six requirements will end in Wales, the First Minister has confirmed.

Mark Drakeford said Wales will complete the move to alert level zero on January 28, relaxing alert level two measures which have been in place since Boxing Day.

It comes after crowds were able to return to outdoor sporting events from last Friday and limits were removed from taking part in outdoor activities.

The rule of six and social distancing was removed from outdoor hospitality events.

Mark Drakeford said Wales will complete the move to alert level zero on Friday (Ben Birchall/PA)

But the Covid pass will continue to be required for entry to larger outdoor events attended by more than 4,000 people, if unseated, or 10,000 people when seated.

Covid passes will still be required in all cinemas, theatres and concert halls which are currently open.

From this Friday, nightclubs will reopen and the requirement for two-metre social distancing and the rule of six will end.

But businesses, employers and other organisations must continue to undertake a specific coronavirus risk assessment and take reasonable measures to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Working from home will remain part of the advice from the Welsh Government but it will no longer be a legal requirement.

Everyone must also continue to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus but the Welsh Government has reduced the self-isolation period from seven to five full days.

Face-covering rules, which apply on public transport and in most public indoor places, will remain in force after January 28.

Mr Drakeford said: “We have passed the peak of this Omicron wave and there are encouraging signs that cases of coronavirus may be starting to stabilise.

“But we all need to continue taking steps to stay safe – unfortunately the pandemic is not over yet.

“We are moving to alert level zero and we will retain some important protections, such as face coverings in most indoor public places and risk assessments.