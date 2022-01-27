Notification Settings

Man jailed for accosting Sir Chris Whitty

UK NewsPublished:

Jonathan Chew was jailed for eight weeks at Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Chris Whitty harassment court case
A man has been jailed after accosting Professor Sir Chris Whitty in a central London park.

Jonathan Chew, 24, approached England’s chief medical officer as he walked through St James’s Park in Westminster on June 27 last year.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds and showing Chew alongside former estate agent Lewis Hughes, was widely shared on social media.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Chew, of Chelmsford, Essex, admitted a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Sir Chris.

He also admitted obstructing Pc Steven Ozden.

District judge Paul Goldspring jailed Chew for eight weeks and ordered him to pay £1,058 in costs and compensation.

