Care home visitors limit to be lifted from January 31

Plan B measures have been lifted following the success of the booster programme.

From today:

▶️ face coverings are no longer mandatory indoors▶️ NHS COVID Passes are voluntary for large events

Work from home advice has already been lifted.

— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) January 27, 2022