Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man denies fleecing investors of £2.8m to fund luxury lifestyle

UK NewsPublished:

Jonathan Allard, 37, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges and will appear in crown court in February.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court
Westminster Magistrates’ Court

A man accused of fleecing investors out of £2.8 million to fund his luxurious lifestyle, which included a £180,000 Lamborghini Aventador, has appeared in court.

Prosecutors say large sums of money invested in Zurich Private Capital were transferred into bank accounts controlled or used by Jonathan Allard, 37.

He is accused of spending the cash from the alleged scam on a high-end lifestyle, with police seizing valuable belongings, including the exotic sports car, when he was arrested in November 2016.

Allard appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of fraud, money laundering, and four counts of possessing articles for use in a fraud between January 2013 and December 2017.

Allard is also accused of making a false insurance claim to Ascot Underwriting Limited under his high net worth household policy.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

District Judge Annabel Pilling said: “Because these matters are so serious, they have to be dealt with by a judge and jury at the crown court.”

Allard was granted bail on the condition he lives at his apartment in Riverlight Quay, Nine Elms, south-west London; surrenders his passport; does not contact investors in Zurich Private Capital.

He is now due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on February 23.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News