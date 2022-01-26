Kate to help charity Shout mark milestone of one million conversations

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Lancashire.

The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the crisis support text line Shout on Wednesday to mark the mental health service reaching over one million conversations with people in need.

During her visit, Kate will meet clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers to thank them for their invaluable efforts to ensure that vital mental health support is available across the UK at any time of day or night.

The Duchess will also hear how the service is inviting members of the public to become Shout volunteers to meet growing demand for support.

Shout is the UK’s only 24/7 text messaging support service, offering free and confidential help for anyone who is struggling to cope.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talking to Shout volunteers via videolink earlier in the pandemic (PA)

Since its launch in May 2019, Shout has taken over 1,000,000 conversations with people who are anxious, stressed, depressed, suicidal or overwhelmed and who need immediate support.

The service, which was researched, developed and launched with a founding grant from the Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign, provides round-the-clock support from clinical supervisors and over 2,500 trained volunteers.

Upon arrival, Kate will learn how data from the conversations taking place on the Shout service can be used to provide insights on mental health in the UK, with suicide (34%), depression (32%) and anxiety or stress (31%) being cited as the main reasons why texters have sought support.

The Duke of Cambridge was heavily involved with the launch of Shout in 2019 (PA)

She will also view a live demonstration of the platform before joining a small group of Shout volunteers to hear about their experiences of helping those in distress, and how they have personally benefitted from taking part in the service by gaining new skills and developing a sense of purpose.

Shout has seen usage on its platform increase by 140% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the duchess will hear how the service will need even more volunteers to join its ranks to ensure that it can meet growing demand.