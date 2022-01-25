Welsh school pupils will continue to wear face coverings

School pupils

Students will continue to wear face coverings at schools in Wales until at least the February half-term, the Welsh Government has announced.

If Covid-19 transmission rates continue to remain low then after the half-term break schools and councils will decide locally what measures will remain in place.

The proposed changes have been made as Wales completes the move to alert level zero from Friday.

Wales’s education minister Jeremy Miles said schools will continue to wear face coverings until at least the February half-term break (Jane Barlow/PA)

It will see nightclubs re-open and the requirement for two-metre social distancing and the rule of six ending.

Education minister Jeremy Miles said a final decision would be announced at the next review of the regulations, which is due to take place on February 10.

In England, schools are scrapping restrictions in the classroom, including a need to wear masks.

Mr Miles, who was speaking at a Welsh Government briefing, said this summer’s exams would also go ahead as planned.

“The wearing of face coverings in schools has been an important contribution to being able to ensure that we make sure schools remain safe places to learn and that we limit transmission of Covid-19 in schools,” he said.

“The current guidance requires that all staff and secondary learners wear face coverings not only in communal areas but also in classrooms and that is the guidance which is being continued.

“There will be an opportunity to review that of course on February 10 but my expectation at the moment is that that would extend until the end of this half term.

“My hope and intention is – subject to the data – that by the beginning of the new half-term we will be seeing schools operating fully in accordance with the local Covid control frameworks, including in relation to face coverings.”

Schools that have staggered start and finish times can continue to do so until half term, but after half term it is expected all schools will revert to their normal timetable, Mr Miles added.

The minister said that by announcing changes now it would give schools and local authorities the time to plan, ahead of the half-term break.

“We’ve been very clear from the start that it is a very high priority for us as a Government to make sure that learners can continue to be in school, learning face-to-face,” he said.

“And by taking that cautious measured approach we have the best chance of making sure that happens.