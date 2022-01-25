Over 50s and vulnerable urged to join antiviral Covid-19 trial

2,000 people have signed up to @UniofOxford's PANORAMIC study – which is rolling out the game-changing antiviral treatment molnupiravir to vulnerable patients who test positive for COVID-19.

The UK has ordered almost 5 million courses of cutting-edge antivirals.

