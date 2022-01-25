Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A Covid support team checks the Covid passports of supporters outside Turf Moor, Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours;

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests;

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 203 (54%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 174 (46%) have seen a fall.

Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 3,586 new cases in the seven days to January 21 – the equivalent of 1,973.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,403.7 for the seven days to January 14.

Peterborough has the second highest rate, up from 1,413.9 to 1,782.1, with 3,611 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the third highest rate, up from 1,241.1 to 1,770.5, with 3,846 new cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (823.9, up from 634.7) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (598.6, down from 696.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newry, Mourne & Down (up from 1,403.7 to 1,973.9)

Lisburn & Castlereagh (1.029.7 to 1,599.8)

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,241.1 to 1,770.5)

Woking (1,036.9 to 1,504.9)

Ards & North Down (983.0 to 1,437.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 14.