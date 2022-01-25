Interest on government borrowing jumps to December record amid soaring inflation

Pound coins and banknotes

Interest on government borrowing surged to a December record last month due to rocketing inflation, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said interest payments on government debt trebled to a higher-than-expected £8.1 billion last month – up from £2.7 billion in December 2020 and the highest for any December on record.

It came as UK inflation has raced to levels not seen for three decades due to soaring energy and fuel prices and as a result of supply chain problems.

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £16.8 billion in December 2021. This was the fourth-highest December borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, £7.6 billion less than in December 2020 https://t.co/VeWpJowhEa pic.twitter.com/PtRhsRoP97 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 25, 2022

The ONS said the jump in UK debt interest payments is down to the recent surge in the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation, which determines payouts on index-linked gilts.

RPI rose to its highest level since March 1991 – hitting 7.5% last month, up from 7.1% in November.

The ONS data showed that the rising interest payments came despite borrowing falling year on year to £16.8 billion in December, down by £7.6 billion from the same month a year earlier.

Public sector borrowing from the end of March to December was £146.8 billion – the second highest since records began in 1993.

Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was £2,339.9 billion at the end of December 2021. At around 96.0% of GDP, this is the highest ratio since March 1963 when it was 98.3% https://t.co/VeWpJowhEa pic.twitter.com/k6OImj4rxT — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 25, 2022

The data also showed that public sector debt, excluding public sector banks, was £2.34 trillion at the end of the month, or around 96% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Risks to the public finances, including from inflation, make it even more important that we avoid burdening future generations with high debt repayments.