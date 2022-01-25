Government forms expert council to promote smoother data transfers and trade

Internet Browsing Stock

A group of data experts from industry giants and academia has been formed by the Government to offer guidance on how to boost cross-border data flow and trade post-Brexit.

The International Data Transfer Expert Council will include representatives from the likes of Google, Mastercard and Microsoft when it meets for the first time on Tuesday.

International data transfers form a key part of everyday life and are the backbone of much of the world’s most commonly used technology, such as GPS navigation and online banking.

The Government says it has created the council to ensure this continues now the UK has left the EU and to remove any further barrier to data flows in order to boost trade.

As well as industry experts and organisations, academics and representatives from groups such as the World Economic Forum and the Future of Privacy Forum are also part of the new council.

During its first meeting, the council is expected to discuss the global opportunities and challenges for international data transfers and how the UK can be a leader in removing barriers.

“Realising the benefits of international data flows has never been more important,” Data minister Julia Lopez said.

“We want the UK to drive forward cutting-edge policies at home and overseas to ensure people, businesses and economies benefit from safe and secure data flows.