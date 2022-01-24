Sixth teenager arrested after 16-year-old fatally stabbed in Manchester

Stretford stabbing

Police have arrested a sixth teenager following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kennie Carter in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the teenager was found with stab wounds to the chest on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at about 7pm on Saturday.

Four youths aged 15 to 17 were arrested on Saturday before a fifth teenager handed himself in to the station on Sunday, GMP said.

Later on Sunday a sixth teenager, 14, was arrested in Stretford.

On Saturday paramedics treated Kennie Carter at the scene, but he died in hospital of his injuries.

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway of GMP said a murder investigation was under way.

Speaking at Stretford police station on Sunday she said: “Last night, shortly before 7pm, a teenage boy was tragically stabbed to death on Thirlmere Avenue, a short distance away here in Stretford.

“He was just 16 and has been formally identified as Kennie Carter.

Flowers were left at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

“My thoughts, as a police officer and as a mother of a teenage son, go out to Kennie’s loved ones, who will receive as much support as we can give through our specially trained officers.

“A murder investigation is under way, and a team of detectives from our major incident team have been working through the night and into today to follow up a number of different lines of inquiry, and to piece together the circumstances leading to this callous attack.”

She added: “Again, we see the utterly devastating consequences of knife crime – it destroys lives, families, and communities.

“It’s so heartbreaking to see such a young life lost, and such young people suspected of being capable of a horrendous act of violence.

Police at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We will not relent in tackling this problem in our society, and we are doing all we can with partners and the community to stop more young lives being lost on our streets.”

The force said that crime scenes are in place in Stretford.

Several officers were patrolling Thirlmere Avenue on Sunday, and a forensic tent had been set up within the cordon.

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, of the major incident team, said: “Kennie’s tragic death has devastated his family and shocked a community, and our fast-paced investigation is working around the clock to ensure we establish who is responsible so that they can be brought to justice.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses and currently have six teenagers in custody who continue to be questioned on suspicion of Kennie’s murder.

“And there are others out there who may know something about this fatal attack that need to do the right thing and speak to us.”