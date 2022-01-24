Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

British man dead in Thailand following sickle attack

UK NewsPublished:

.

Police lights
Police lights

A British man who died in Thailand is believed to be the victim of an assault involving a sickle.

Marcus Evans, 49, from Berrow, Burnham on Sea, in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in Kanchanaburi Province in the west of the country.

A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Thai Police said a sickle knife was found, adding that a 22-year-old man was arrested.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News