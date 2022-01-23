Gordon Brown calls for public help to tackle Afghan humanitarian crisis

Hunger is rife in #Afghanistan. Every province is affected.

98% of families do not have enough to eat. 5 million children are on the brink of famine.

Please sign our petition and ask the UK Government to stand up for Afghanistan's children now: https://t.co/DFsRRNxvwO pic.twitter.com/92dqedq8A0

