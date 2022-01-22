Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man in court after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

UK NewsPublished:

Vasile Culea was remanded into custody on Saturday.

Kenneth Walker
Kenneth Walker

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.

Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire.

The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.

Freda Walker death
Flowers outside a house on Station Road (Josh Payne/PA)

Mrs Walker’s 88-year-old husband Kenneth suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.

A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.

Culea spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.

A prison van arrives at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court
A prison van arrives at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

The charges allege the defendant murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.

Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 25.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News