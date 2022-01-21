One in five adults had difficulty getting lateral flow tests in January – ONS

Latest results from our Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (6 to 16 Jan 2022) show 61% of adults reported taking a rapid lateral flow test in the past seven days.

This is up from 42% in the period prior to England's Plan B measures (1 to 12 Dec 2021) https://t.co/KXQdnhyi1F pic.twitter.com/dD3CjaAWgs

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 21, 2022