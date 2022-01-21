Cabinet minister says school funding threat will be investigated

Kwasi Kwarteng

A Cabinet minister has suggested an investigation will be carried out into a former Tory MP’s “very serious” allegation he was threatened over school funding if he defied Boris Johnson.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng conceded he could not rule out the claim from Christian Wakeford, but alleged it could be an attempt to “discredit” the Government after he defected to Labour.

The Bury South MP, who switched allegiances amid fury over partying allegations in No 10, said he was threatened with funding for a new school in his constituency being withheld if he did not vote with the Government over free school meals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to fight claims Tory critics are facing ‘intimidation’ which could amount to blackmail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His allegation came shortly after senior Tory MP William Wragg said critics considering triggering a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister were receiving threats to “withdraw investments” from constituencies, as well as “intimidation” from No 10 staff.

Mr Wragg, the chair of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the threats could amount to “blackmail” and urged colleagues to report them to the police.

The Business Secretary said Mr Wakeford’s allegations have so far been “unsubstantiated”.

“I’m sure it will be investigated if it’s not being so already – after 12 years as an MP I’ve never heard anything like this,” Mr Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Having been an MP for 12 years I’ve never heard of anyone making a threat, certainly not to me or to anybody else of that kind, doesn’t mean it’s not true.

“But I find it very unlikely that it would be true and of course any allegation of that seriousness should be looked into.

“If it did happen it would be very seriously regarded… clearly it’s a very serious allegation.”

Conservative MP William Wragg (Parliament TV/PA)

But he also described Mr Wakeford, who was elected to Bury South in 2019 on a wafer-thin majority, of having “essentially turned coat” in switching to Labour.

“I don’t know what his motivations were, and as you’ll appreciate he’s a Labour MP now and, of course, part of his job is to try and discredit the Government,” he told Sky News.

Mr Kwarteng said he had never experienced bullying from the Government whips.

“Generally, my whips were a lot shorter than I was over the years,” he told LBC, adding that therefore “I’m not sure how the physical intimidation or other forms of intimidation” would have been effective.

The damaging claims came as Mr Johnson battled to remain in power ahead of the result of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of rule-breaking partying during coronavirus restrictions.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who has defected from the Conservatives to Labour (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On Thursday, he said Mr Wragg’s allegation will “of course” be looked into but insisted he has “seen no evidence” to support it.

But the Times reported that Tory MPs wanting to oust the Prime Minister are considering publishing a secretly recorded conversation with the chief whip and messages to help support the claims.

Mr Wragg is one of a handful of Tory backbenchers to have said publicly they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson’s leadership.

Mr Wakeford said he had done the same before he defected to Labour shortly before Prime Minister’s Questions this week.