Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK

UK NewsPublished:

Users of the virtual assistant have reported being unable to ‘wake’ their Alexa-powered devices on Friday morning.

Alexa device
Alexa device

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.

According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded.

Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later.

Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices.

The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home.

Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News