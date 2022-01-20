Woman found guilty of boyfriend’s stabbing murder at New Year’s Eve party

Hannah Sindrey

A mother has been found guilty of the murder of her boyfriend who she stabbed to death at a New Year’s Eve party.

Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging to her friend Kelly Blackwell, after taking cocaine and becoming paranoid that Sindrey may have been cheating on him.

Police said that Mr Fletcher, known as Dod, was stabbed in the chest in the fracas that broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2021.

Sindrey’s two children and 26-year-old Miss Blackwell’s four children were in the flat at the time.

The force said that Miss Blackwell, of Retort Close, Southend, was involved in the argument.

She was cleared of murder and will be released immediately, police said.

In a statement released through police, Mr Fletcher’s family said they were “heartbroken” by his death.

“On the fateful night that his life ended, it destroyed so many other lives as well,” they said.

“Dod was a big part of everyone’s life.

“He was loved deeply by our family. He was a son, brother and father.

“His death has left us broken.”

Senior investigating officer Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This has been a challenging and intensive investigation as my team tirelessly pieced together the hours and minutes which led up to the death of Mr Fletcher in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“Sindrey’s actions have not only destroyed the lives of Paul’s family and friends, but also her own family.”