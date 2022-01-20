Notification Settings

Man arrested after woman killed and husband left critical in attack at home

UK News

Derbyshire Constabulary said a 33-year-old male had been detained on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker.

Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.

Freda Walker was pronounced dead at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire, on Saturday, while 88-year-old town councillor Kenneth Walker was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Addressing a press conference at the scene on Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said a 33-year-old man from Warsop, Nottinghamshire, had been detained in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Freda Walker death
Flowers laid outside the couple’s house on Station Road, Langwith Junction. (Josh Payne/PA)

Mr Kirby has previously described the suspected burglary at the couple’s home in Station Road as a “horrific” crime.

