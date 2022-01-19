What the papers say – January 19

A collection of British newspapers.

The nation’s newspapers continue to cover the fallout from partygate as Boris Johnson fights to win back the Tory party and the country in a desperate bid to save his job.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Mr Johnson is set to scrap Plan B Covid restrictions as claims surface that Tory MPs elected in 2019 are planning a rebellion against the PM.

The Guardian also carries Tory MPs plotting against their leader, with the paper saying anger was further stoked by his “disastrous” TV interview on Tuesday night where the PM claimed not to have lied about Downing Street parties.

The Daily Mirror reports that the plot to oust the PM by some Tories is called the “Pork Pie Plot”, while The Times writes that “more than” 20 MPs are now on board.

The Daily Express also carries news of the Tory MPs’ plot.

i adds that the rebellious Tories are engaged in ongoing talks over how to topple Mr Johnson.

The Daily Mail accuses the mutinous ‘Pork Pie’ plotters of “turning on (the) man who got them elected”.

Metro and The Independent cover the PM’s Tuesday evening TV appearance with the latter writing: “No one warned me party was against rules, says man who set the rules “.

The Daily Star continues in the same vein, depicting the PM as Pinocchio.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that Microsoft has agreed to purchase video game maker Activision Blizzard for 75 billion dollars (£50.5 billion).

